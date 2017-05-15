Boston and Washington get to meet Game 7 again

This Celtics/Wizards semifinal series won’t be immediately forgotten after Monday night’s Game 7, but we won’t linger for too long on what was. That’s a shame, for a pair of seasons from Boston and Washington that gave us just about everything we could ask for, with the two teams mixing iffy starts and strong finishes to a regular season with entertaining, point guard-led play. Despite the best efforts of the two coaches at hand, both squads come off as capricious in winning, lasting ways.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Yet, in comparison to the rampaging Cavaliers, Warriors, and Spurs, these two feel left out. They’ve given us the longest series of the Eastern playoffs so far, the longest of the NBA’s second round, and yet we’re treating them as if they showed up to the cattle drive’s coffee pot with a 32 oz. mug to fill. If other clubs are sipping from the water dipper, why do they get to take up more than their fair share?

Luckily we’re not sickened by their ubiquity – far from it, NBA Twitter has rarely been angrier at the length of time between Friday’s Game 6 and Monday evening, feeling as if the blockbuster Game 7 should be readied for prime time viewing on Sunday. The Celtics and Wizards, if anything, have warmed to each other’s presence, as the chants of “Double MMA” and Kelly-to-Kelly hotness feels as if it took place eons ago. What with James Harden’s personal life to pick apart, and Zaza Pachulia’s villainy to consider.

It’s that sort of distraction that Brad Stevens was trying to avoid on Friday, in the minutes after Boston’s Game 6 defeat, when he narrowed the scope:

All Brad Stevens told the Celtics after the loss: "Game 7 Monday." pic.twitter.com/ICncATIzxC — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 13, 2017





This is Stevens’ first NBA postseason spent working as a favorite, toiling in a 53-win campaign that saw the addition of the devilishly-talented Al Horford chugging alongside perhaps Isaiah Thomas’ finest season.

Thomas’ future as an all-out scorer might look a little questionable following this offseason, when the Celtics could either move on dealing significant assets for another star or stars, or add a high-usage rookie to the Boston backcourt. While not a panic, with no stress shown in obvious places save the team’s fitful first two months, that knowledge loomed large over the Celtic season. Way past the Feb. 22 sell-by date of the league’s trade deadline.

View photos The Celtics play game. No. 95 on Monday. (Getty Images) More

Washington took a sharper route, deadening the punters yet again with a 2-8 and then 7-13 start before rolling toward yet another second round appearance behind John Wall and an evolving cast of performers that just haven’t gotten the character’s voice down yet.

The team remains pugnacious without playing too proud a defense, and they seem more than dignified enough to step into the role of the East’s No. 2. A position Toronto lost complete control of, and a post Boston might be 48 minutes away from relinquishing. From superstar to dodgy bench to coach Scott Brooks, you have to be in love with this team by this point.

A move to the Conference finals wouldn’t just be the first of Wall’s career, but of that of the Washington Wizards themselves. Born 20 years ago, the Wizards never made the postseason during its lone year with Chris Webber wearing the uniform in 1997-98, it could not turn a corner during the maxed-out days of Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler, and Wall’s attempts at pushing Washington into the third round were met with second round defeats in both 2014 and 2015. Impressive in defeat, but defeat never the less.

The issue here is that the Washington franchise itself hasn’t made the third round since it was a second round. Since the Eastern finals of 1979, in a two-round Conference bracket, back when the San Antonio Spurs somehow played in the Eastern conference, and the Bullets downed them in a Game 7: