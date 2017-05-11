Avery Bradley threw flames, and the Celtics torched the Wizards in Game 5

BOSTON — The home team had won each game of the first four games of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, and the Washington Wizards entered Game 5 knowing they had to win one on the road against the top-seeded Boston Celtics. They viewed Wednesday as merely the first of two opportunities to get that job done. After a 48-minute beatdown, there may be no second chances.

Boston’s Avery Bradley logged a career playoff scoring high by halftime, finishing with 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting while holding Washington’s John Wall (21 points on 7-of-17 shooting) in relative check, and the Celtics rolled to a 123-101 victory to take a 3-2 lead into Friday’s Game 6 in Washington.

The Celtics’ struggling starting lineup finally came through, as Al Horford (19 points, seven assists, six rebounds) was well on his way to a triple-double before the game got out of hand, Jae Crowder (18 points, eight rebounds) got his groove back, and Isaiah Thomas (18 points, nine assists) did his thing.

Meanwhile, the Wizards never showed up for this swing at the bat in Boston, shooting 39.3 percent as a team and getting subpar games from Bradley Beal (13 points on 19 shots) and the rest of the roster.

The Wizards seized early leads and unleashed endless runs on the Celtics through the first four games of the series, with Wall & Co. running wild in transition. Boston flipped the script back home in the first quarter of Game 5, scoring 16 straight after the Wizards made the first two buckets of the night and winning the fast-break points battle 15-0 in the opening 12 minutes.

Horford went to work early on both ends, pushing Washington’s attack to the mid-range on defense and orchestrating the offense from the high post. Bradley showed no ill effects from the hip pointers that seemed to plague him the last two outings, scoring two more points in the first quarter (14) than he did combined in Games 3 and 4. He also had the unfortunate duty of trying to slow Wall on the other end, helping hold Washington’s All-Star point guard to a 1-for-5 start.

By the end of the opening frame, the late-arriving Boston crowd was out for blood, chanting, “We want Oubre,” the Kelly who bull-rushed their Kelly (Olynyk) and earned a Game 4 suspension for it. The Celtics obliged their fans, raining 3-pointers at an 8-for-14 (58.1 percent) clip in the first half, including four from Bradley and a pair from the streaky Jae Crowder.

The Celtics led by as many as 22 points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer in the final minute before halftime gave Bradley his career playoff scoring high (25 points) in 23 minutes.

After starting a combined 6-for-22 from the field, Wall and Bradley Beal made their final five shots of the half, trimming Boston’s lead to a tenable 16 at the break. Beyond their backcourt tandem, who either scored or assisted 15 of Washington’s 20 first-half field goals, the Wizards had few answers for the Celtics through two quarters. Boston coach Brad Stevens’ gamble to keep Amir Johnson in the starting lineup despite his team’s slow starts paid off, as Washington bigs Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat were kept quiet after barking in the aftermath of Game 4.

The Wizards did well to contain Thomas, shadowing Boston’s MVP candidate with bigger wings Beal and Oubre and turning him into more of a facilitator (seven assists) than the deadly scorer he was last time we saw him in Boston. The Celtics were just fine with that strategy, using Horford as the showrunner in a 4-on-4 game, so long as Bradley & Co. remained ablaze.

The Wizards made a brief power play after the half, forcing their way to the basket and cutting Boston’s lead to 13 midway through the third quarter. But the Celtics kept firing, even with Thomas resting the final four minutes of the quarter, and the lead ballooned back to 20 on the strength of Horford and Crowder. Then, Oubre returned to a more vulgar response from the crowd, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick held up a “Let’s Go Celtics” t-shirt on the Jumbotron between quarters, and the TD Garden erupted into a frenzy entering the fourth.

