BDL Roundtable: The moves we want to see in 2017 NBA free agency

It’s already been a wild NBA offseason, with two All-NBA-caliber players changing squads and plenty of rumblings about plate-shifting moves in the offing. To get set for the official start of the NBA’s annual version of “Supermarket Sweep,” we convened for this week’s roundtable: What move do you most want to see after the NBA’s 2017 free-agent season opens on Saturday?

The Celtics to the Fireworks Factory

It’s been three years since Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck predicted offseason fireworks … just before the organization’s only free-agent signing was Evan Turner. Every year since, he suggests they were this close to landing one or two stars who would make them a contender.

There were two summers of Kevin Love, a DeMarcus Cousins discussion that would never die, and Tom Brady flying in for a Hamptons meeting with Kevin Durant. Whether through rumor or reality, Celtics fans have been built up to believe everyone from Russell Westbrook to Carmelo Anthony could walk through that door, and the owner has only fueled the fire.

In between, general manager Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens helped Isaiah Thomas turn into an All-Star, added Al Horford and retooled a roster that reached the Eastern Conference finals. And even that felt like somewhat of a letdown, because what if Durant had chosen Boston?!

Just last week, the lead-up to an NBA draft in which Boston owned the No. 1 overall pick was overshadowed by talk of the Celtics trading for All-Star forwards Jimmy Butler or Paul George, so moving down in the draft and selecting Jayson Tatum at No. 3 elicited some disappointment from fans.

The Celtics have more assets than anyone: cap space, draft picks, young talent, you name it. But when those pieces are constantly brought up in trade talks for bigger names, and the team builds advertising campaigns around the chase for Banner 18, the fact that the front office’s rebuild resulted in a conference finals five years after the last one is eclipsed by those what ifs.

This summer, we’ve known Ainge’s plan for a week before it goes into action: Sign Gordon Hayward into cap space, trade for George, and cue the fireworks, because BANNER 18 BABY! Would I like to see four All-Stars in Boston because I love a short drive from TD Garden? You bet. Mostly, though, I just want the Hayward-George 2018 campaign to work so I don’t have to hear someone say at another Fourth of July barbecue, “Hey, I heard the Celtics are trading for Anthony Davis.” — Ben Rohrbach

Andre Iguodala to Any Team But the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ romp through the 2017 playoffs has changed the face of competition in the NBA. While overwhelming title favorites are certainly not new to the league, a squad that seems so far ahead of the field (including the genuinely terrific Cleveland Cavaliers) is something altogether different. The Warriors haven’t exactly limited the NBA’s popularity — the enthusiasm surrounding this offseason’s possible star moves is proof enough — but it might be nice to feel more genuine doubt over the identity of next June’s champion. At the very least, it would be nice if the postseason felt as exciting as the week before free agency.

