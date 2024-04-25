Advertisement
NFL Draft 2024: How to watch, 1st round picks, trades, grades and more

Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2024 NFL Draft is here! Join us for live coverage of the first round on Yahoo Sports.

April 25 — First round, 8 p.m. ET
April 26 — Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET
April 27 — Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, noon ET

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network and also ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream it on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

It's being held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, less than a mile from Ford Field, home of the Lions.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, with odds so short it's widely assumed he'll be the Chicago Bears' choice.

Right here on Yahoo Sports' 2024 NFL Draft page.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Huge crowds ready for the NFL Draft in Detroit

    The NFL taking the draft on the road has been a huge success over the last decade. Excluding the 2020 Draft, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has taken the draft to the cities of the 32 teams, and a massive crowd is on hand in Motown to start draft weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft!

    Need a refresher on each team's needs heading into tonight? Here are our team-by-team NFL Draft primers

    The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here. (Taylar Sievert/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The 2024 NFL Draft is just moments away. One of the most anticipated quarterback drafts of all-time is headlined by a couple of Heisman Trophy winners in Jayden Daniels of LSU and and Caleb Williams of USC. Williams has been thought of as the probable No. 1 pick in this draft since winning the Heisman as a sophomore in 2022, while Daniels rocketed up draft boards during his Heisman season last fall, and has firmly entrenched himself as a top-3 prospect since the close of the season.

    While there's a little less than an hour left until the Bears make their selection with the first pick, Check out Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's final 2024 mock draft, which — spoiler alert — has a host of quarterbacks at the top.