NFL Draft 2024: How to watch, 1st round picks, trades, grades and more

Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.

The 2024 NFL Draft is here! Join us for live coverage of the first round on Yahoo Sports.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

April 25 — First round, 8 p.m. ET

April 26 — Second and third rounds, 7 p.m. ET

April 27 — Fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, noon ET

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network and also ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

How can I stream the 2024 NFL Draft?

You can stream it on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft being held?

It's being held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, less than a mile from Ford Field, home of the Lions.

Who is the betting favorite for the No. 1 overall pick?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, with odds so short it's widely assumed he'll be the Chicago Bears' choice.

Where can I find more info about the 2024 NFL Draft?

Right here on Yahoo Sports' 2024 NFL Draft page.