NFL Draft 2024: How to watch, 1st round picks, trades, grades and more

The NFL taking the draft on the road has been a huge success over the last decade. Excluding the 2020 Draft, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has taken the draft to the cities of the 32 teams, and a massive crowd is on hand in Motown to start draft weekend.
Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2024 NFL Draft is just moments away. One of the most anticipated quarterback drafts of all-time is headlined by a couple of Heisman Trophy winners in Jayden Daniels of LSU and and Caleb Williams of USC. Williams has been thought of as the probable No. 1 pick in this draft since winning the Heisman as a sophomore in 2022, while Daniels rocketed up draft boards during his Heisman season last fall, and has firmly entrenched himself as a top-3 prospect since the close of the season.
