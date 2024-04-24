Advertisement
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: First Round time, channel, draft order, where to stream for free and more

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
After a whirlwind, Taylor Swift-centric 2023 season, the NFL is back for the 2024 Draft. Thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears will have the first pick at the highly anticipated event, where they are suspected to select USC’s Caleb Williams. But Williams isn’t the only one to watch heading into the 2024 Draft. UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are all expected to hear their names called come Thursday evening. Are you ready to find out who is joining your favorite football team? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL Draft, including where to stream it for free, what channels the Draft is on, the full NFL Draft schedule, NFL Draft order and more.

Date: Thursday, Apr. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Plex

The 2024 NFL Draft begins this Thursday, Apr. 25, and will run through Saturday, Apr. 27.

The First Round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The NFL draft will air live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

NFL+

Stream the 2nd and 3rd Rounds of the NFL Draft

You can watch the Second and Third Rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL+. A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and pre-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. 

Plex

Stream the NFL Draft free on Plex

The free, ad-supported streaming platform Plex has partnered with the NFL to bring viewers a new NFL Channel. The NFL Channel on Plex will provide 24/7 coverage of the NFL, including breaking NFL news, videos, and highlights on all your favorite teams, plus live Game Day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows such as NFL Report and NFL GameDay Preview, award-winning content from NFL Media and NFL Films library, and an always-on channel ticker with year-round NFL news coverage. 

This year, you can watch coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft live for free on Plex. 

Thursday, Apr. 25

Round 1: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Apr. 26

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 27

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. ET

The NFL Draft has seven rounds, spread over three days.

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

  2. Washington Commanders

  3. New England Patriots

  4. Arizona Cardinals

  5. Los Angeles Chargers

  6. New York Giants

  7. Tennessee Titans

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears

  10. New York Jets

  11. Minnesota Vikings

  12. Denver Broncos

  13. Las Vegas Raiders

  14. New Orleans Saints

  15. Indianapolis Colts

  16. Seattle Seahawks

  17. Jacksonville Jaguars

  18. Cincinnati Bengals

  19. Los Angeles Rams

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Philadelphia Eagles

  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Green Bay Packers

  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Detroit Lions

  30. Baltimore Ravens

  31. San Francisco 49ers

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

USC’s Caleb Williams is anticipated to be the Chicago Bears pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

