How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: First Round time, channel, draft order, where to stream for free and more

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the NFL Draft's top pick this Thursday. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

After a whirlwind, Taylor Swift-centric 2023 season, the NFL is back for the 2024 Draft. Thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears will have the first pick at the highly anticipated event, where they are suspected to select USC’s Caleb Williams. But Williams isn’t the only one to watch heading into the 2024 Draft. UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are all expected to hear their names called come Thursday evening. Are you ready to find out who is joining your favorite football team? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL Draft, including where to stream it for free, what channels the Draft is on, the full NFL Draft schedule, NFL Draft order and more.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Date: Thursday, Apr. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, Plex

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins this Thursday, Apr. 25, and will run through Saturday, Apr. 27.

What time is the NFL Draft First Round?

The First Round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFL Draft on in 2024?

The NFL draft will air live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

How to watch the NFL Draft live without cable:

Fubo Pro Watch ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Try free at Fubo

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Try free at YouTube

How to watch the NFL Draft live on mobile:

You can watch the Second and Third Rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on NFL+. A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and pre-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the NFL Draft live for free:

The free, ad-supported streaming platform Plex has partnered with the NFL to bring viewers a new NFL Channel. This year, you can watch coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft live for free on Plex.

2024 NFL Draft schedule:

Thursday, Apr. 25

Round 1: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Apr. 26

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 27

Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. ET

How many rounds in the NFL draft?

The NFL Draft has seven rounds, spread over three days.

2024 NFL Draft order:

Who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year?

USC’s Caleb Williams is anticipated to be the Chicago Bears pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

More ways to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

