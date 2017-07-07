Avery Bradley became a salary cap casualty, and that's a real bummer for the Celtics

The Celtics are better for adding Gordon Hayward, and they’re worse for subtracting Avery Bradley. What the sum or difference of those moves turns out to be this season and beyond is yet another in a long line of high–stakes gambles by president of basketball operations Danny Ainge this summer.

Boston’s trade of Bradley and a 2019 second-round pick for Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris stings. The difference in Bradley’s $8.8 million salary and Morris’ $5 million price tag this season was enough to fit Hayward’s max contract under the cap, and while Hayward is better than Bradley, the net gain of one without the other makes the Celtics far less formidable than they would be with both.

Hayward is a 27-year-old playmaking wing who shot 40 percent from 3-point range and manned one of the league’s toughest positions for a Utah Jazz team that finished third in defensive efficiency in 2016-17, earning an All-Star roster spot for his contributions. He is undoubtedly an upgrade for the Celtics.

But Bradley is arguably the NBA’s most underrated player. He isn’t the playmaker Hayward has been, but he shot 39 percent from 3 and found easy baskets moving without the ball, all while warranting All-Defensive recognition on the other end. His departure is a downgrade for the Celtics, no doubt.

And Bradley’s move to Detroit stings for more reasons. The 26-year-old is the lone holdover from the “grit and balls” Celtics. He never complained about Boston’s rebuild, even as the $32 million deal he signed in 2014 turned from a poorly-graded contract to one of the league’s biggest bargains. And five years after double shoulder surgery robbed him of his chance to help the 2012 Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, he led them back to Round 3 with a different cast in 2017.

Now, as Boston inches closer to a potential Finals appearance with Hayward in the fold, he became expendable — nothing more than a cap casualty. And he may not have known it when the news hit:

That’s a hell of a way to treat a guy who gave the Celtics seven solid years of service.

Bradley grew up in Boston, from an underwhelming rookie who shot all of 34 percent in his injury-riddled first season, to one of the NBA’s best 3-and-D wings. He was a quiet leader in the locker room, taking questions from the media when others wouldn’t during the franchise’s brief downturn. He had his son in Boston, the same week his mother died, and he was the one consoling Isaiah Thomas on the bench after the All-Star point guard lost his sister on the eve of their first-round playoff series.

Boston has love for this man, and yet he became a financial burden. Welcome to NBA free agency. Bradley is working on the final year of his below-market deal and is expected to command a healthy pay raise as an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Celtics either had to move Bradley, Jae Crowder or Marcus Smart in order to clear the $29.7 million space necessary to sign Hayward:

Either that, or dump Terry Rozier and ask Hayward to take less than max money to keep together a core that reached the conference finals and took the Cleveland Cavaliers to five games sans Thomas:

The Celtics chose Bradley, even though he is right now the best player of that bunch. Crowder has three years left at an affordable $7 million per season, and Smart is a still-improving restricted free agent next year. Shopping Crowder, as Boston reportedly did in sign-and-trade efforts with Utah, seemed to make the most sense, since Hayward would take most of his minutes, and the improved but streaky shooter had regressed defensively since suffering a knee injury in the 2015 playoffs.

