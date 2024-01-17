Newly-assembled search committee on 'aggressive timeline' to land FAMU's next football coach

The renewed search for Florida A&M’s next head football is officially underway.

On Wednesday, the school's search committee had its first meeting to discuss the timeline and process for hiring the Rattlers’ next head coach to replace Willie Simmons, who departed to become Duke’s running backs coach on Jan. 1.

The meeting came a day after FAMU's Board of Trustees motioned to implement a search committee to assist Vice President and Director of Athletics and Tiffani-Dawn Sykes to identify candidates for consideration to become the Rattlers’ 19th full-time head coach.

On Tuesday, Sykes also announced her intention to hire a search firm to lead the process. Search firm details haven’t been released.

FAMU’s search committee includes a representative from the FAMU football team, Rattler Boosters, 220 Quarterback Club, FAMU National Alumni Association, the FAMU Foundation, FAMU's Student Government Association, Faculty Athletics, and the Rattler F Club.

FAMU Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Dr. Donald Palm is the search committee chair.

Palm emphasized that landing the Rattlers’ next head football coach is on an “aggressive timeline.” He aims for the committee to propose at least five top candidates for serious consideration from FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson and VP/AD Sykes.

Left to right: Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons, Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland, Florida A&M President Dr. Larry Robinson, and Florida A&M vice president and director of athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes hoists the HBCU Celebration Bowl trophy after the Rattlers defeated Howard 30-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 16, 2023.

“We have a lot of work to do and a very short timeline,” Dr. Palm said in the hour-long meeting. “We have an important part to play in inputting what a great head coach will look like for the team.

“I want this to be an inclusive and thorough process as we find our next head coach for Florida A&M University.”

President Robinson describes a strong candidate to fill FAMU’s head football coach vacancy as one who displays righteousness, success, and appreciation of HBCU athletics and football.

“It’s important for us to put the best people forward so we can move on and bring in that person to be able to continue on this outstanding track record of success that Coach Simmons established on his tenure here at Florida A&M University,” President Robinson said.

“My charge to you is to get this all done as soon as possible.”

Sykes laid out the FAMU football head coach what her ideal candidate should possess.

FAMU VP/AD Tiffani-Dawn Sykes' ideal characteristics for FAMU's next head football coach:

Ability to recruit athletically and academically gifted athletes

College head coaching experience with a good competitive record

Appreciation of HBCU culture

Potential longevity in the role

NCAA compliance and APR knowledge

Communication skills

Fundraising and budget management experience

Knowledge of current trends in college football such as the NCAA Transfer Portal and Name, Image and Likeness partnerships

She plans to name a head coach by National Signing Day, Feb. 7.

Sykes stated she has a roster of candidates or agents that reached out in the prior coach process that was confirmed that the FAMU VP/AD was going to recommend Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs to become the Rattlers new coach.

The pending recommendation received pushback from FAMU football players, supporters, and constituents. Gibbs has since signed a new contract with Fort Valley State, the school announced on Monday.

Sykes added the candidates who previously contacted her need to re-express their interest for consideration for FAMU's football coaching vacancy because the search is now operating under the Sunshine Law, which is a right of public access to governmental proceedings at state or local levels.

Last Friday, FAMU football running back Kelvin Dean, Jr. told the Tallahassee Democrat that he and his teammates are lobbying for Rattlers interim head coach James Colzie III to get the permanent job. He believes Colzie would give the team a chance to maintain its roster and assistant coaching staff for a chance to repeat as Southwestern Athletic Conference and HBCU Celebration Bowl champions.

He hopes the hiring process is quick to assist the team in recruiting.

“Hopefully, we can get this all done soon, so when the new signees ask who’s the coach, I can fill them in and give them all the information,” said Dean, who won the Celebration Bowl’s Offensive Most Valuable Player last month.

Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean Jr. (9) celebrates a lengthy rush against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Rattler F Club President Curtis Taylor supports FAMU football players’ desire to make an internal hire to lead the team.

He wants the search to be “as swift as possible.”

"We strongly feel that we should hire within. We’ve said this over and over,” Taylor said.

“While Coach Simmons was our head football coach, he didn’t do it alone. We have some great, great assistant coaches. They’ve worked very hard and are committed. And I think we should do everything in our power to give them an opportunity. These guys were there, and they made it happen. We should give them the top opportunity to make it happen again.

“They worked with our student-athletes and are very high on them. My only position is that we hire within.”

FAMU’s head football coach vacancy search committee set meetings for Thursday and Friday and plans to meet throughout the weekend.

FAMU Head Football Coach Search Committee

FAMU's COO Donald Palm gives a keynote speech during the university's MLK Convocation on Friday, January 12, 2024.

COO Dr. Donald Palm, Committee Chair

Selvin Cobb, Rattler Boosters President

Kelvin Dean Jr., FAMU football player

Eddie Jackson, 220 Quarterback Club President

Curtis Johnson Jr., FAMU National Alumni Association President

Lisa LaBoo, FAMU Foundation Board of Directors Chair

Kyla Ligon, FAMU Student Government Association Representative

Ebenezer Oriaku, FAMU Faculty Athletic Representative

Curtis Taylor, Rattler F Club President

