FAMU football players backing assistant head coach James Colzie III as next head coach

Florida A&M football players are happy for Willie Simmons.

The university announced Monday that Simmons, 43, is leaving the Rattlers after six seasons as head coach to become running backs coach at Duke.

The university also named Assistant Head Coach/Cornerbacks Coach James Colzie as the team's interim head coach.

Quickly thereafter, the team's Leadership Council, which includes the program's most experienced players, informed the Tallahassee Democrat it has endorsed Colzie as FAMU's next permanent leader.

"It's tough to see someone like coach Simmons go," returning quarterback Junior Muratovic told the Democrat in a telephone interview from his Orlando hometown. "He's such a great leader, a great overall person. He instilled this culture here with everything we needed to succeed.

"The (coaching transition) is important. We trust Coach Colzie and have been around him a lot. He's the right guy to lead us."

The council shared its one-page letter addressed and emailed Monday to FAMU President Larry Robinson and Vice President Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes with the Democrat.

FAMU leadership to conduct 'thorough but swift search' to replace football coach

Sykes said during a three-minute Zoom call with media Monday that the university will conduct "a thorough but swift search. I do recognize the impact of the time of this announcement would have if not handled appropriately."

Sykes did not take any questions from the media.

The Rattlers have an on-campus team meeting scheduled Sunday with coaches as players return from the holiday break for the start of the spring semester next week.

Muratovic said Simmons kept the team updated on his status regarding Duke over the past week on communication and conferencing platforms. Simmons informed players of his decision to accept the position Monday after he talked with FAMU leadership.

"You have to be really excited about his opportunity," said Muratovic, a redshirt junior who is expected to compete for the starter's role at quarterback next season.

"He recruited me from Orlando and has been life a father figure to me."

Florida A&M University defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach James Colzie III instructs cornerback Zaire Riley (9) in drill during fall training camp, Aug. 10, 2022

Muratovic said returning players discussed their plan with Colzie and said he was receptive with being endorsed as the permanent coach.

Colzie has worked in football for 23 years and has been part of three National Championships, six Conference titles and 20 Bowl games. He was a cornerback on Florida State's first national championship team in 1993.

Colzie has been part of a FAMU defense that has ranked among the nation's best during his first two seasons.

"Coach Colzie has illustrated genuine concern for us academically, athletically, and in our overall personal growth and development," The Leadership Council letter read.

"Coach Colzie has earned the respect of the entire team and coaching staff and will provided the needed continuity and stability to keep our championship program headed on its current trajectory."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU football coach James Colzie supported to replace Willie Simmons