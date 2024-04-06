Nets potential head-coaching candidates revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are nearing the end of their 2023-24 season and as a result, they will have to start thinking about how to improve the team this upcoming offseason. One of those important matters will be addressing who will be the head coach next season to hopefully lead Brooklyn back to the postseason.

Currently, the Nets are led by interim head coach Kevin Ollie, someone that has done a solid job leading this Brooklyn franchise following the firing of its head coach, Jacque Vaughn, during the All-Star break. However, it has been noted plenty of times throughout this season that the Nets’ search for a head coach will be far-ranging given how important that role is.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Brooklyn is likely to consider experienced coaches like Mike Budenholzer and James Borrego, two people who have ties to the San Antonio Spurs just like Nets general manager Sean Marks did. Budenholzer was an assistant coach for the Spurs beginning with the 1996-97 season until he landed his first head-coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks starting with the 2013-14 season.

Budenholzer coached in Atlanta for five seasons before becoming the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks beginning with the 2018-19 season, a tenure that saw him win the NBA championship in the 2020-21 season.

Borrego became the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets starting with the 2018-19 season after spending the prior eight seasons mostly as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Hornets, Orlando Magic (30 games as the interim head coach), and the Spurs. Borrego spent four seasons as the head coach for the Hornets before being relieved of his duties after the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fischer also said that the Nets will “consider” some of the same newer candidates to the coaching pool that the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will be looking into as well.

Per Fischer, some of those candidates are Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young.

