Nets’ Mikal Bridges receives comparison from Knicks’ Josh Hart

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges has been through a lot over the past year as he went from a successful team in the Phoenix Suns to a Nets team that is in transition to put it mildly. Brooklyn is still trying to find its way back to being a contender, but things right now are rough for everyone.

The Nets lost 105-93 at the New York Knicks on Saturday and aside from the fact that the Knicks have won all three matchups between the teams this season, the fashion in which those victories are happening is what is important. Bridges spoke on how disappointing it was to see the crowd at Barclays Center being mostly a Knicks crowd while New York dominated them in their building.

To make matters worse, Bridges could be taking losses against the Knicks harder because of his personal relationships with New York’s Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo that date back to their days at Villanova University. Add to the fact that Brooklyn has not been very good recently and at this moment, it looks like they will be missing the postseason entirely.

One thing that has been evident for those that have watched the Nets and Knicks play this season is Brooklyn looks like they are not having any fun while New York appears to be having all the fun. So much so that Hart gave his take on the situation that Bridges finds himself in right now per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News:

“It’s like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun. [Mikal] is Squidward.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire