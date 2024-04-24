Nebraska adds Montana transfer Vincent Genatone

Nebraska added a linebacker via the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Montana’s Vincent Genatone announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media.

The North Platte, Nebraska native spent the last two seasons in Missoula before deciding to enter the portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Genatone was a stand-out linebacker and running back at North Platt High School. In his senior season, he recorded 136 tackles with 14.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also ran for 911 yards and 13 touchdowns as a running back.

His father, Al, was a captain for Washington State during their 2002 run to the Rose Bowl.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire