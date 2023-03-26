NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 1 Virginia Tech moves onto its 1st Elite Eight, downs Tennessee

Yahoo Sports Staff
Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley will lead her team against Tennessee in the NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 round. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 concludes Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech capped off the Sweet 16 round with a trip to its first-ever Elite Eight after beating Tennessee 73-64.

Recap of Virginia Tech-Tennessee in the Sweet 16

