NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 1 Virginia Tech moves onto its 1st Elite Eight, downs Tennessee
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 concludes Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech capped off the Sweet 16 round with a trip to its first-ever Elite Eight after beating Tennessee 73-64.
Recap of Virginia Tech-Tennessee in the Sweet 16
More on the NCAA tournament
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
Ole Miss' 'gritty' defense sends No. 1 Stanford home in historic early exit
Why top seeds are more vulnerable in women's NCAA tournament as parity grows
Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from South Carolina to teams with toughest road to title
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist leaving her mark through record books and leadership
Angel Reese, Cavinder twins highlight success of transfer portal in Elite Eight run