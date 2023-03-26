NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 1 Virginia Tech moves onto its 1st Elite Eight, downs Tennessee

Associated Press

Throughout this historic season for Virginia Tech, coach Kenny Brooks has repeated the belief that Elizabeth Kitley is the best player for the Hokies, but Georgia Amoore is the most important. It was proven again Saturday with Amoore carrying Virginia Tech to a level it’s never reached before in program history. Amoore scored a career-high 29 points and the top-seeded Hokies advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history with a 73-64 win over No. 4 seed Tennessee.