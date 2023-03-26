NCAA tournament Elite Eight: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 9 Miami how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

LSU's Angel Reese brings the ball up the court during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 24, 2023. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

And then there were eight. The NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight features a few new faces, teams looking to continue their upset bids and one team looking to repeat as champs. First up is No. 3-seeded LSU and All-American Angel Reese taking on No. 9 Miami and the NIL and TikTok famous Cavinder twins. Also at stake in this matchup is Lil Wayne's fandom. Yup, the hip-hop artist has ties to both programs.

How to watch

Who: No. 3 seed LSU vs. No. 9 seed Miami

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

Region: Greenville 2

When: 7 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod

Follow LSU-Miami in the Elite Eight

