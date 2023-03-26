NCAA tournament Elite Eight: No. 3 LSU vs. No. 9 Miami how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates
And then there were eight. The NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight features a few new faces, teams looking to continue their upset bids and one team looking to repeat as champs. First up is No. 3-seeded LSU and All-American Angel Reese taking on No. 9 Miami and the NIL and TikTok famous Cavinder twins. Also at stake in this matchup is Lil Wayne's fandom. Yup, the hip-hop artist has ties to both programs.
How to watch
Who: No. 3 seed LSU vs. No. 9 seed Miami
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina
Region: Greenville 2
When: 7 p.m. ET Sunday
TV: ESPN
Broadcast Crew: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod
