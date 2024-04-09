NCAA title or bust season for Purdue basketball takes Boilermaker program to new heights

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The bar was set impossibly high.

National championship or fail.

It was an expectation set during the lowest moment in Purdue basketball history.

Win the NCAA tournament. Not Final Four. Not runner-up. No consolation for a memorable run

Almost unachievable.

That leaves a lot of room for failure, but the Boilermakers accepted they'd either hoist the NCAA trophy or sit in the locker room in sorrow after a soul-crushing loss.

"That bar that's been set here, that's what programs dream of," senior Ethan Morton said.

It took an all-time elite team to keep Purdue from that seemingly impossible goal.

UConn 75, Purdue 60.

That's what people will remember.

Purdue ran through Gonzaga (twice), Tennessee (twice), Marquette, Alabama, Arizona and won the Big Ten regular season championship by three games ahead of an Illinois team that advanced to the Elite Eight.

"You felt good about it, but it's like well, we still haven't got to the NCAA tournament," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You're still sitting there.

"You go through all those things but now you're still like, hey, now you've got to beat Grambling."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) hug after the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Connecticut Huskies won 75-60.

Purdue advanced to its first Final Four since 1980 and first national championship game since 1969.

But, the Boilermakers knew if they didn't win the last game of the season, someone somewhere would try to invalidate everything they accomplished.

"We were able to partially silence all the haters," redshirt senior Mason Gillis said. "If we would've won the national championship, we would be able to say we silenced the haters."

Truth is, there's only a few teams that realistically were in that championship-or-bust mentality.

Three to be exact: UConn, Purdue and Houston.

And at least two of them were going to come up short.

"This whole year, we knew what we were capable of," junior Caleb Furst said. "Credit to (UConn). They are a really good team. Obviously our goal was to win it."

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) comfort each other after the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Connecticut Huskies won 75-60.

The Boilermakers didn't fail on Monday night.

They didn't win a basketball game against an elite team, one that dominated the NCAA tournament unlike any other team in March Madness history.

But with this group, that wasn't acceptable.

Trey Kaufman-Renn would've rather lost the game before. Or the week before.

Because being that close when winning Monday night was the only acceptable end to the season, it was hard to compartmentalize, even for the philosopher Kaufman-Renn is.

In time, this will be reflected upon positively.

But Monday night, Purdue wasn't quite ready to go that road just yet.

"When you put so much time into something, you want the best for your program," sophomore Fletcher Loyer said. "National championship or fail is pretty wild, but we're going to work to get there."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball vs UConn NCAA national championship analysis