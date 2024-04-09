Purdue basketball's NCAA championship goal falls short against UConn

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Purdue basketball's national championship goal 388 days in waiting came up about one half and change short.

The Boilermakers came out strong, leading UConn 23-21.

But the Huskies did what they've done to their previous five NCAA tournament opponents.

UConn outscored Purdue 15-7 to close the half, then started strong in the second half to bury the Boilermakers in a double digit deficit.

The Boilers were unable to come back from that knockout punch as UConn won its second straight NCAA championship 75-60 at State Farm Stadium on Monday night.

Alex Karaban's 3 with 9:53 to go squashed a mini momentum surge for Purdue. Hassan Diarra's layup followed and Stephon Castle's 3 with 9:13 left essentially put a Purdue comeback out of reach, expanding the Huskies' lead to 17 points.

It ended a historic tournament run for the Huskies, who outscored Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State, Illinois, Alabama and Purdue by 140 points, an NCAA tournament record.

Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (10) defends the shot of Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

A solid first half by the Boilermakers still had them at a 36-30 deficit.

Outside of Zach Edey and Braden Smith, offense was hard to come by in the first 20 minutes. Edey had 16 points and Smith 9 at the half. Edey finished his final game with 37 points and 10 rebounds. Smith had 12 points and 8 assists in all.

But UConn's defense otherwise was stellar, running the nation's second-best 3-point shooting team off the arc. Purdue (34-5) was just 1 of 2 from 3 in the first half and the Huskies got an inspired effort from Tristen Newton, who scored 11 points to help pad the halftime.

Newton finished with 20 points and 7 assists to lead four double-digit scorers for the Huskies, who also got 15 from Castle.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball vs UConn NCAA national championship Final Four score