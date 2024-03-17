NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024: Schedule, how to stream on your phone
We are officially a few days away from the NCAA men's basketball teams with matchups March Madness brackets finally getting announced.
Fans can stream every game on Hulu from their phones and catch the live broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV to ensure they do not miss any of the madness.
Here's all the information for the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament.
March Madness 2024: Men's college basketball conference tournament schedule and bracket
How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024
All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.
Stream through Paramount+
Stream through HULU with Live TV
Stream through DirecTV Stream
NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule
First and Second Round
Round
Dates
Venue
City
First/Second
March 19-20
UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio
First/Second
March 22 -24
Barclays Center
Brooklyn. N.Y.
First/Second
March 21 - 23
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, N.C.
First/Second
March 22 - 24
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First/Second
March 21 - 23
CHI Health Center
Omaha, Neb.
First/Second
March 21 -23
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
First/Second
March 21 - 23
Delta Center
Salt Lake City
First/Second
March 22 - 24
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
Spokane, Wash.
First/Second
March 22 - 24
FedExForum
Memphis, Tenn.
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Round
Dates
Venue
City
South Regional
March 29 -31
American Airlines Center
Dallas
Midwest Regional
March 29 - 31
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit
West Regional
March 28 - 30
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles
Final Four
Round
Dates
Venue
City
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
NCAA championship game
Round
Dates
Venue
City
NCAA championship game
Monday, April 8
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
