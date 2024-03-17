NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024: Schedule, how to stream on your phone

We are officially a few days away from the NCAA men's basketball teams with matchups March Madness brackets finally getting announced.

Fans can stream every game on Hulu from their phones and catch the live broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV to ensure they do not miss any of the madness.

Here's all the information for the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2024: Men's college basketball conference tournament schedule and bracket

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule

First Four

Round Dates Venue City First Four March 19-20 UD Arena Dayton, Ohio

First and Second Round

Round Dates Venue City First/Second March 19-20 UD Arena Dayton, Ohio First/Second March 22 -24 Barclays Center Brooklyn. N.Y. First/Second March 21 - 23 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C. First/Second March 22 - 24 Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis First/Second March 21 - 23 CHI Health Center Omaha, Neb. First/Second March 21 -23 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh First/Second March 21 - 23 Delta Center Salt Lake City First/Second March 22 - 24 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane, Wash. First/Second March 22 - 24 FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Round Dates Venue City East Regional March 28 - 30 TD Garden Boston East Regional March 28 - 30 TD Garden Boston South Regional March 29 -31 American Airlines Center Dallas Midwest Regional March 29 - 31 Little Caesars Arena Detroit West Regional March 28 - 30 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles

Final Four

Round Dates Venue City Final Four Saturday, April 6 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game

Round Dates Venue City NCAA championship game Monday, April 8 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

