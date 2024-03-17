Advertisement

NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024: Schedule, how to stream on your phone

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) celebrate against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 96-68.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) celebrate against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 96-68.

We are officially a few days away from the NCAA men's basketball teams with matchups March Madness brackets finally getting announced.

Fans can stream every game on Hulu from their phones and catch the live broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV to ensure they do not miss any of the madness.

Here's all the information for the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament.

March Madness 2024: Men's college basketball conference tournament schedule and bracket

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024 Schedule

First Four

Round

Dates

Venue

City

First Four

March 19-20

UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

First and Second Round

Round

Dates

Venue

City

First/Second

March 19-20

UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

First/Second

March 22 -24

Barclays Center

Brooklyn. N.Y.

First/Second

March 21 - 23

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, N.C.

First/Second

March 22 - 24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

First/Second

March 21 - 23

CHI Health Center

Omaha, Neb.

First/Second

March 21 -23

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh

First/Second

March 21 - 23

Delta Center

Salt Lake City

First/Second

March 22 - 24

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

Spokane, Wash.

First/Second

March 22 - 24

FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn.

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Round

Dates

Venue

City

East Regional

March 28 - 30

TD Garden

Boston

East Regional

March 28 - 30

TD Garden

Boston

South Regional

March 29 -31

American Airlines Center

Dallas

Midwest Regional

March 29 - 31

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit

West Regional

March 28 - 30

Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles

Final Four

Round

Dates

Venue

City

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game

Round

Dates

Venue

City

NCAA championship game

Monday, April 8

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

