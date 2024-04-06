NC State basketball vs Purdue live score, updates, highlights from Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NC State Wolfpack basketball team continues March Madness against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff between the Wolfpack (26-14) and the Boilermakers (33-4) is set for 6:09 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, and the game will be televised on TBS.

NC State is 5-1 in the Final Four and won national championships in 1974 and 1983.

The winner of Saturday’s first national semifinal will play No. 1 seeded UConn (35-3) or No. 4 seeded Alabama (25-11) in Monday’s national championship game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and score updates from NC State’s Final Four game.

NC State vs Purdue live score updates in Final Four

Check here for live score updates for NC State vs Purdue in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

NC State starting lineup vs Purdue

The Wolfpack didn't have any surprises in its starting lineup against Purdue, sticking with the group that powered NC State to this point in the season. DJ Horne, Michael O'Connell, Casey Morsell, Mo Diarra and DJ Burns Jr. will start against the Boilermakers.

NC State vs Purdue start time, TV info, location

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV info: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app, Sling TV

NC State vs. Purdue will be televised on TBS, with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call at State Farm Stadium. Gene Steratore will be prepared to field questions as rules analyst. Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will lead radio coverage on the Wolfpack Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include Sling TV.

NC State vs Purdue preview

NC State: DJ Burns and DJ Horne continue to shine as two of the best players in the tournament, but NC State’s supporting cast has been at the center of the team’s late-season turnaround. The Wolfpack’s defense has been elite, so if it can make life tough for Purdue’s secondary options, State has a chance to pull off the upset.

Purdue: Everything starts with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, college basketball’s most dominant player in the last two seasons. After losing to a 16 seed last season, the Boliermakers are trying to follow the path of Virginia in 2019. If Braden Smith and Co. are knocking down shots, it could be a long night for the Wolfpack.

NC State vs Purdue betting odds, spread, over/under in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite

Moneyline: NC State (+350), Purdue (-450)

Over/Under: 146.5 points

NC State vs Purdue prediction, game picks

Purdue 76, NC State 70: The Wolfpack has leaned into a prove-it mentality throughout the tournament, but so have the Boilermakers. After losing to a 16 seed last season, Purdue won’t be taking NC State lightly in Arizona. Zach Edey, the most dominant force in the sport, will be the difference.

NC State vs Purdue injury updates

NC State: Freshman wing Dennis Parker Jr. is expected to be available for the Wolfpack this weekend.

Purdue: The Boilermakers don't have any injury concerns entering the Final Four.

NC State vs Purdue stats

NC STATE

PPG: 76.3

PPG allowed: 72

FG%: 45.2

3PT%: 34.7

KenPom ranking: 43

PURDUE

PPG: 83.5

PPG allowed: 69.4

FG%: 49.1

3PT%: 40.6

KenPom ranking: 3

NC State vs Purdue championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM.

NC STATE: (+1600)

PURDUE: (+210)

