Game time for NC State basketball vs Purdue in Final Four of 2024 NCAA Tournament

NC State basketball and Purdue will play in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as part of March Madness. The date is set and a game time has been announced.

The 11th-seeded Wolfpack (26-14) will face the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers (33-4) on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

The game will be broadcast on TBS at 6:09 p.m. ET. Top-seeded UConn (35-3) and fourth-seeded Alabama (25-11) will play after NC State and Purdue at around 8:49 p.m. in Arizona.

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson. Gene Steratore will be prepared to field questions as rules analyst in his fifth Final Four. Pregame coverage on TBS, TNT and truTV from Phoenix will begin at 3 p.m., with programming until tip off.

After wins against Texas Tech, Oakland, Marquette and Duke, NC State is in the Final Four for the first time since winning its second national championship in 1983. DJ Burns, the Most Outstanding Player of the South Regional, has been the star of the Wolfpack.

NC State is 4-2 in the all-time series against Purdue, but the Boilermakes have won the last two games.

What time does NC State play Purdue in Final Four at 2024 NCAA Tournament?

NC State plays Purdue on Saturday at 6:09 p.m. in the first game of the national semifinals in Arizona. UConn and Alabama will battle in the nightcap at State Farm Stadium.

