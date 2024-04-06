NC State basketball’s Michael O'Connell injured in Wolfpack's Final Four game vs Purdue

GLENDALE, Ariz — NC State basketball guard Michael O'Connell injured his hamstring in the first half of the Wolfpack's Final Four game against Purdue, according to TBS.

Nearly seven minutes into the game, O'Connell tripped in transition on a fast-break and immediately limped off the court. He briefly returned for two minutes before heading back to the bench for the final 4:09 of the first half.

O'Connell, a Stanford transfer, leads the Wolfpack (26-14) in assists. He knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Virginia at the ACC Tournament to force overtime and extend the season. He's averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

O'Connell made an early 3-pointer but was sidelined for most of the first half. DJ Horne scored 13 points and NC State trailed 35-29 at halftime in its first Final Four game since 1983. Zach Edey had 14 points in the first half for the Boilermakers.

Jayden Taylor replaced O'Connell to start the second half. He warmed up on a stationary bicycle to begin the second half.

