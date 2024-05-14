N.C. State basketball will make its Maui Invitational debut in 2025, the tournament announced Tuesday morning.

The Wolfpack, which is coming off an ACC Tournament championship and Final Four appearance, will join Baylor, Oregon, Seton Hall, Southern Cal, Texas, UNLV and host Chaminade at the Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 24-26 in 2025.

Those eight programs have combined for 156 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 Final Fours and five national championships. N.C. State won national titles in 1974 and 1983.

"We are grateful to announce another stellar field to compete in the 2025 tournament," said Tom Valdiserri, KemperSports LIVE Executive Vice President.

"It's always a treat to bring together some of the best in college basketball on the beautiful island of Maui."

The 2024 Maui Invitational features back-to-back national champion UConn, along with UNC, Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Dayton, Colorado and Memphis.

The Wolfpack got its 2024-25 ACC schedule in February. State’s 20-game slate includes home-and-away matchups with UNC, Wake Forest and Cal.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State basketball set for 2025 Maui Invitational in Hawaii