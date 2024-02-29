Here are Duke, UNC, NC State ACC basketball schedules for the 2024-25 season

Duke, UNC and NC State basketball received some clarity Thursday with the ACC announcing its 20 conference matchups for each squad ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Cal, SMU and Stanford will be joining the ACC this year, pushing the league’s total to 18 teams.

“As the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball regular-season competition continues and our teams look ahead to the postseason, we are thrilled to announce each school’s opponents for our first year as an 18-member league,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a league-issued statement.

“We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference.”

The full conference schedule with specific game dates, times and networks will be announced this fall. In early February, the ACC announced its top 15 teams in the standings would play in the 2025 ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Here's a look at the complete conference schedules for Duke, North Carolina and NC State for the 2024-25 season.

Duke basketball schedule 2024-25

Home/Away: UNC, Wake Forest, Miami

Home: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

UNC basketball schedule 2024-25

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Pitt

Home: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

NC State basketball schedule 2024-25

Home/Away: UNC, Wake Forest, Cal

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

