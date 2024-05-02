NBC Sports' May 2024 broadcast schedule for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500
NBC Sports released its broadcast schedule for May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, presenting more than 60 hours of programming across NBC, Peacock and Universo.
Coverage of the 108th Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26 on NBC, Universo and Peacock, which is the exclusive streaming home of practice, qualifying warmup and races during the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for Indy NXT races. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2024.
NBC Sports also will have full coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix weekend which will be held May 10-11 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Peacock will be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying with more than 50 hours of coverage starting Tuesday, May 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET. NBC will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19 starting at 3 p.m. ET, determining the pole winner and starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500.
Here's the full schedule for the 108th Indy 500 practice, qualifying and the race across NBC, Peacock and Universo:
Date
Event
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Tues., May 14
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
9:15-11:15 a.m.
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
1-6 p.m.
Wed., May 15
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Thurs., May 16
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Fri., May 17
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Sat., May 18
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying
Peacock
11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.
Sun., May 19
Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying
NBC, Peacock
3-6 p.m.
Mon., May 20
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 24
Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day
Peacock
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
Peacock
2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 25
Indy 500 Parade
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Sun., May 26
Indy 500 Pre-Race
NBC, Peacock, Universo
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
NBC, Peacock, Universo
12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 27
Indy 500 Victory Celebration
Peacock
8:30-11 p.m.
Here's the broadcast schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course:
Date
Event
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Fri., May 10
Practice 1
Peacock
9:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 2
Peacock
1:10-2:10 p.m.
Qualifying
Peacock
4:20-5:50 p.m.
INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1
Peacock
6:10-7:20 p.m.
Sat., May 11
Final Warm-Up
Peacock
11:15-11:45 a.m.
INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2
Peacock
1-2:10 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race
NBC, Peacock
3-3:30 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix
NBC, Peacock
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race
NBC, Peacock
5:30-6 p.m.