Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers losing to Nuggets in Game 3: ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’

Raul Barrigon
·2 min read
8

The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory.

Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists and Jamal Murray added 22 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 59 points but D’Angelo Russell went scoreless in the game (0-7 field goals).

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers being on the verge of elimination after Game 3.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype