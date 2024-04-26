NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers losing to Nuggets in Game 3: ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’

The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory.

Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists and Jamal Murray added 22 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 59 points but D’Angelo Russell went scoreless in the game (0-7 field goals).

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers being on the verge of elimination after Game 3.

Unless Jokic has an early retirement… Lebron will never win another title — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 26, 2024

Lakers fans watching the team blow a double-digit lead for the third straight game this series pic.twitter.com/EZvpsU1sEV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 26, 2024

Lol… Lakers got upset at AD for saying "we don't know what we're doing in stretches" and then proceeded to prove him right Amazing — Jason Maples (@jjmaples55) April 26, 2024

What Denver is doing to the Lakers right now pic.twitter.com/In1qIWvVW7 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 26, 2024

Lmaoooooooooo the nuggets just know they only have to play hard for 10 minutes to beat us and can coast for the other 38 — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) April 26, 2024

I can hear this dude in my head already pic.twitter.com/dMNIyaf7D8 — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 26, 2024

*Lakers down by 10* Darvin Ham: pic.twitter.com/PRYbayMd8o — AL in CAL (@ALinCALI22) April 26, 2024

The Nuggets hooping’ with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/aixdgJAkjN — NBABeau (@NBABeau) April 26, 2024

the lakers and nuggets have been playing the same game against each other on repeat for two postseasons now — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 26, 2024

Lakers fans watching their lead get erased by the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/SKbkBaAjEK — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 26, 2024

Using a picture of Aaron Gordon to explain how I feel right now watching Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/l3uYdEdHVZ — Grace Marlowe (@graceofthecurls) April 26, 2024

D’Angelo Russell is one of the strangest basketball players i’ve ever seen — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) April 26, 2024

LeBron looking at the Lakers roster and coaching staff pic.twitter.com/poTAfd0yrl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype