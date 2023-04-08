Which NBA teams have clinched a playoff berth in 2022-23? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first ticket to the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs has been punched.

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot after beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 14 to secure win No. 50 on the season.

Teams from both the Western and Eastern Conference are in heated races to pen their names next after Milwaukee, while some will have to do so via the play-in tournament.

Let’s take a look at how the postseason is shaping up as the regular season concludes on Sunday, April 9:

When do the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs start?

The first round of the 2022-23 NBA postseason begins on Saturday, April 15. The play-in tournament will start a few days before, running from April 11-14.

Which teams have clinched a spot in the 2022-23 NBA Playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to book their spot in the postseason. Here’s a look at the rest from each conference with most seeds No. 1-6 locked in ahead of the play-in tournament:

Western Conference:

1. Denver Nuggets -- x

2. Memphis Grizzlies -- x

3. Sacramento Kings -- x

4. Phoenix Suns -- x

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Golden State Warriors

7. TBD

8. TBD

Eastern Conference:

1. Milwaukee Bucks – x (Clinched No. 1 seed)

2. Boston Celtics -- x

3. Philadelphia 76ers -- x

4. Cleveland Cavaliers -- x

5. New York Knicks -- x

6. Brooklyn Nets -- x

7. TBD

8. TBD