NBA Star Blake Griffin Announces Retirement

Blake Griffin is stepping off the court for good.

The former Boston Celtics player announced he is retiring from the NBA in a heartfelt message reflecting on his lengthy career.

"All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable and I can't help but just feel thankful," Blake wrote in an April 16 statement shared to his social media accounts. "The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn't change a thing."

The 35-year-old began his professional career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009 after being picked first overall in the NBA draft after a star-making turn at the University of Oklahoma. However, after eight seasons in L.A., he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018, ultimately playing for three seasons. Later in his career, he spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before ending his career with the Celtics during the 2022-2023 season.

"I'm thankful for every single moment—not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches," Blake continued. "I'm equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks and it wouldn't be a sports retirement letter without acknowledging the 'haters.'"

The six-time All-Star player's friends and former teammates couldn't help but share some love under his announcement.

"A star who left the stars star struck," Jamal Crawford, who played alongside Blake on the Clippers and the Nets, wrote. "Left me in awe every single day- there was no show like a BG show. Thank you for being one of the best teammates ever, and a better person than all of that."

Miami Heat player Kevin Love thanked Blake for their time on the court, writing, "Grateful for the battles and for making me a better player. Was a privilege." And NBA legend Michael Jordan simply added, "Thanks for the memories, BG."

Longtime friend Ben Schwartz gushed over Blake, noting, "An incredible career and human. Huge congrats." Meanwhile, Adam DeVine took the opportunity to poke fun at close friend Blake Anderson by noting, "Congrats buddy you are my favorite Blake."

