NBA Playoffs: Betting Game 6 of Cleveland vs. Orlando

At times it has looked like neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Orlando Magic want to win their opening round playoff series. Somehow, the home team has escaped with a win in each of the first five games of their matchup.

Game 6

Cleveland Cavaliers (+142) vs. Orlando Magic (-170)

Spread: Magic -4 | O/U: 200

The boys of Bet the EDGE took a look at the series and specifically Friday night’s Game 6 on today’s episode. Both Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) like the Game Total Under 200 but neither is running to take a side.

“I'm leaning Cavs and I know that it's tough to point to anything that they've done to this point in the series and be like yeah, that was it,” said Dinsick. “This series its mostly been either the Magic kind of flopping or the Magic kicking butt. The Magic had a very, very realistic chance to steal that Game 5 and win the series in six and Evan Mobley finally showed up at long last. He is playing. He is alive and he had a magnificent block to seal that game winner for Cleveland. I think ultimately, what you've gotten out of some of the role players so far from the Orlando Magic - the Mo Wagners of the world, the Jonathan Isaacs – offensively, I don't think is very realistic. Paolo Banchero coming through at almost 40 points in Game 5 was a little bit flukey.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Vaughn agrees with Drew. It is difficult to take a side with any confidence.

“Cleveland did not impress me as I mentioned in Games 3 and 4 in Orlando. They shot 23% from three and turned the ball over 29 times. I don't think we see quite that ineffectiveness on offense but Orlando's young. They're desperate coming off a one-point loss where they shot 29% from three with 14 turnovers. They are going to want to try and control this tempo and pace in this game and play defense. That's really why I like the Under…but I’m too scared to play a side.”

When pushed to take a side, the boys agree the Cavaliers have more talent.

“Donovan Mitchell still in my opinion, is the best player (in this series) even though he's been in and out with an injury,” said Dinsick. “Getting to the free throw line 10 times was extremely important even though he couldn't get it in from three and Darius Garland, signs of life! He had some nice plays down the stretch…Jarrett Allen I'm expecting will be back. I hope he'll be back because he has been the second-best player for the Cavs in this playoffs. I think a full-heart performance for the Cavs at least one full-heart performance for the Cavs would be nice on the road in this series. If that gets a victory, we can all kind of take a deep, deep breath.”

For the full episode and breakdown of this game as well as a dive into Game 6 of Philadelphia/New York, and Game 1 of Denver/Minnesota, click here.

Enjoy the NBA Playoffs as Round 1 comes to a close and Round 2 tips-off…and enjoy a sweat or two.