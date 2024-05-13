NBA Draft Lottery: Warriors’ 2024 first round pick goes to Trail Blazers

Despite holding a seat at the NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors’ chances of keeping their 2024 first-round selection were slim. With their 2024 first-round pick being top-four protected, the Warriors’ pick was likely headed to the Portland Trail Blazers from a previous trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that included Andre Iguodala in 2019.

The Warriors had a less-than-one-percent chance of landing in the top four and a 0.7-percent chance of becoming the first overall pick. Heading into Sunday, the Warriors had a 96.6% of landing the No. 14 overall selection in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Once the lottery was underway in Chicago on Sunday, the Warriors quickly landed the No. 14 overall selection in the draft. After their pick was revealed as No. 14, the pick was conveyed to the Portland Trail Blazers, meaning the Warriors won’t have a selection in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

The Warriors do not move up in the lottery. Their 14th overall pick goes to Portland, closing the book on a 2019 trade. They now owe one future first round pick: 2030 top-20 protected to Washington (Poole for Paul trade). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2024

While the Warriors had unlikely chances of landing the top overall pick in the lottery, so did the Atlanta Hawks. T

he Hawks had the 10th best odds to stick the No. 1 overall pick at just three percent. Despite their slim odds, the Hawks won the lottery for the first time in franchise history and earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Following the Hawks, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons will round out the top-five picks in the draft.

The first round of the NBA draft is set for Friday, June 26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The second round of the draft will take place on Saturday, June 27.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire