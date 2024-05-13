NBA Draft: Here are 5 players the Atlanta Hawks could select with the No. 1 pick

The Atlanta Hawks shockingly landed the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday.

Despite having only the 10th-best odds to land the No. 1 pick, the basketball gods graced the Hawks with their first No. 1 pick since 1975 and their first No. 1 pick in the lottery era.

Now over the next six-plus weeks, the franchise will meet with players and try and come to a consensus on what is a massively important pick for the franchise.

Although this year’s draft is considered weak at the top compared to previous seasons, there are several players who could alter the outlook of the Hawks moving forward.

Here are a few names the team will likely consider at No. 1:

Alexandre Sarr

Sarr is a springy, talented big man who would be an immediate fit in Atlanta. At 7-foot-1, Sarr is a modern big man, who can run up and down the court and put the ball on the floor.

It’s easy to envision Hawks star Trae Young throwing alley-oops to Sarr and working together to play an exciting, up-and-down brand of basketball.

Drafting Sarr would signal the team is ready to move on from center Clint Capela, who is entering the final year of his contract next season.

Originally from France, Sarr has experienced living in Atlanta, having played for the Overtime Elite for two seasons from 2021 to 2023.

Rob Dillingham

Dillingham would make a lot of sense if the team decided to move on from one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason.

Dillingham is an extremely smooth player who has drawn comparisons to former Hawk and Atlanta native Lou Williams.

A North Carolina native, Dillingham would bring juice to the Atlanta backcourt.

Another sign pointing to Dillingham’s success in the NBA is the strong list of guards who were drafted out of Kentucky, including Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox and more.

Donovan Clingan

The 7-foot-2 Clingan starred for the back-to-back champion Connecticut Huskies, thriving as a versatile rim protector, who stepped up during the NCAA Tournament.

Clingan is maybe the best rim protector in the draft, as he averaged nearly 3 blocks per game in college.

For a Hawks defense that was one of the worst in the league, Clingan could really bolster the team’s back line.

Zacharie Risacher

Risacher has risen on draft boards throughout the season. The 19-year-old is a prospect who has been mocked anywhere from No. 1 and No. 14.

The 6-foot-8 Frenchman can shoot the ball at a high level and has experience playing professional hoops overseas for the last two years against grown men in Europe.

With the Hawks, Risacher could be a promising wing with the ability to develop into a high-level player down the line.

Matas Buzelis

Buzelis is an intriguing fit on a Hawks team that could use a wing-sized player who can play on and off the ball.

At 6 foot 11, with a strong jumper and overall feel for the game, it is easy to envision how Buzelis could fit seamlessly with the Hawks.

Both of Buzelis’ parents played pro basketball in Lithuania before immigrating to the U.S.

At just 19 years old, Buzelis has some professional experience, playing 26 games with the G League Ignite team during the 2023-24 season.

