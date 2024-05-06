National performances, conference titles and more. Vote for track and field athlete of week

Martin Barco, Martinsville: The senior ran a 4:02.94 mile, No. 2 in Indiana history, to win the Trials of Miles at New York City.

Dee Biddings, Center Grove: The senior won the 100 meters (12.57 seconds), 200 meters (25.48 seconds) and 400 meters (1:01.00) at the Trojan Classic.

Bishop Chatard boys 4x400-meter relay team: The Chatard relay team of Kalen Sargent, Keaton Kuehr, Jack Steadham and Phoenix Boyer set another school record of 3:17.78 at the Trojans Classic at Center Grove. Sargent won the 400 (48.74 seconds) and Boyer took second (48.90 seconds).

Crispus Attucks boys 4x800-meter relay team: The relay team of junior Jamaar Bellamy, sophomore Sean Royster, sophomore Jayden Fairrow and junior Terrell Johnson set a 12-second personal record by winning the GIAC meet (8:59) and then set another 12-second PR with an 8:47 to take third place at the Trojan Classic at Center Grove.

Chase Guthrie, Cardinal Ritter: The senior had a big meet at the Indiana Crossroads Conference championship with victories in the 100 meters (11.00), long jump (22-11) and 4x100 relay team (42.54). He also took third in the 300 hurdles (43.50).

Matthew Kim, Fishers: Ran a 1:52.6 leg in the 4x800 relay, then won the 800 meters in a state-leading 1:54.08 at the Hoosier Crossroads Conference meet.

Anissa Lammie, Hamilton Southeastern: The freshman won the 200 meters (25.46 seconds) and 400 meters (55.34 seconds) at the Hoosier Crossroads Conference meet to help her team to a narrow victory over Brownsburg. Lammie broke her school record in the 400 and set a new meet record.

Amy Luttrell, Greenwood: The senior took first in the pole vault at the Mid-State Conference meet (12-0) and placed third in the long jump (16-3). She was also the girl athlete of the meet at Greenfield-Central’s Cougar Chase Invitational with a school record in the pole vault (12-6) and a victory in the long jump (15-10).

Will Riley, Greenwood: Riley, a junior, shined at the Mid-State Conference meet by winning the 100-meter run (10.75 seconds) and 200 meters (21.96 seconds) and competing on the winning 4x100-meter relay team (42.31 seconds). All three marks set meet records.

Kira Smith, Warren Central: Smith won four events at the Marion County freshman meet; high jump, pole vault, long jump and 4x400 relay. Her high jump of 5-8 ½ is the best in the nation by a freshman this year.

Nicki Southerland, Delta: Southerland, a Notre Dame commit and defending state champion in the 1,600 meters, set a new personal record with a 4:43.52 mark in the 1,600 at the Delaware County championship.

Reagan Stader, Monrovia: The senior took three first-places finishes at the Indiana Crossroads Conference meet in the 100 meters (12.70 seconds), 200 (26.41 seconds) and 4x100-meter relay (50.79 seconds).

L.J. Ward, Lutheran: The junior won the high jump with a mark of 6-5 at the Indiana Crossroads Conference meet. The three-sport standout also took third in the long jump (21-0).

