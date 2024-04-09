Nate Oats responds to the Kentucky head coaching job rumors

Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats was the center of rumors regarding the Kentucky Wildcats head coaching vacancy. With long-time coach John Calipari leaving for the Arkansas Razorbacks, there’s a need for a new head coach in Lexington, Kentucky.

Oats has spent five seasons in Tuscaloosa and has improved the program on the court, on the recruiting trail and in March each season. Just a few days ago, he led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Fans were conflicted online, with Alabama fans concerned that he’d jump at the opportunity, some Kentucky fans calling for Oats to be the primary candidate, and others considering him a legitimate option for the job.

Nate Oats is not leaving. In a post shared to social media, Oats addresses the Crimson Tide faithful,

“I am fully committed to this team and to this university. We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men’s basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach.”

