How the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings rivalry was reignited on Saturday

The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings revived a decades old rivalry on Saturday with a low scoring slugfest that had all the elements of a playoff game.

Big hits, talented skaters, and great goaltending all contributed to a tight contest, with the Predators (42-25-4) winning 1-0 over the Red Wings (36-29-6), extending their franchise best point streak to 17 games.

As hockey rivalry requires, there were several fights, including one by Predators' forward Filip Forsberg, his first fight in four years. His fight with Moritz Seider was only the third fight in his career.

And what would a Nashville Detroit encounter be without a catfish and an octopus?

We've got a catfish and an octopus on the ice at Bridgestone Arena during the Predators vs. Red Wings game 🐙 🐟 pic.twitter.com/mhxUXCH5xa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 23, 2024

"That was a great atmosphere," Andrew Brunette said after the game. "Coming into the rink today, the vibe and the weather outside, it felt like a playoff game. And on the ice, it didn't disappoint."

Predators and Red Wings tussle in playoff atmosphere

From the opening puck drop, chants of "Let's Go Red Wings" and "Let's Go Predators" blended together in the stands. There were plenty of fans wearing red filled the building—something that Predators fans have had to deal with since 1998—and it made for a raucous atmosphere, with each side cheering emphatically at every pass, shot, and hit.

"[Detroit] played hard," Brunette said. "They're fast, and they were in our face for a little bit," alluding to the Red Wings' ability to keep the Predators off the board for the first two periods.

"But probably I was the proudest of our group in the third period, when we got to our identity."

Filip Forsberg's goal with 5:14 left in the period came after a frenzied rush by Nashville in the Detroit zone. At one point, Forsberg was fighting for a rebound over the Detroit net, and started pointing over the goal line, as if he had scored a goal. But play resumed, with the Predators holding possession.

A few seconds later, Forsberg got the puck a second time. This time he made sure there was no doubt.

What a sequence as Filip Forsberg nearly scored on the goal line (and maybe did?) but the Preds keep the pressure on and Forsberg scores anyway.



The place just exploded after that. pic.twitter.com/sQhfB9vGaH — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) March 23, 2024

"That's what I thought too," Filip Forsberg said about possibly scoring earlier in the shift. "I thought so for sure, but I guess the other shot was a little nicer."

Going into the third period, it looked like one goal would be enough for one team to come out on top. And in the end, the Predators relied on their best goal scorer to get it done.

Thankfully, they didn't need Forsberg to win the game by engaging in another fight, something Brunette would prefer not to see again.

"Yeah, I wish he wouldn't," Brunette said of Forsberg's fight. "But you've got to appreciate the emotion he has in carrying our group. He's willing to do anything for our team."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How the Predators, Red Wings rivalry was reignited on Saturday