WATCH: Nashville's Filip Forsberg fights Moritz Seider for first bout in four years

After Roman Josi had his first fight in several years earlier this season, Filip Forsberg decided to get in on the action.

During the second period of the Nashville Predators game against the Detroit Red Wings, Forsberg found himself in a scrum near the glass with defenseman Moritz Seider.

Both parties dropped the gloves and gave the crowd quite a display.

Oh my god, Filip Forsberg and Mortiz Seider with a pay-per-view worthy tilt in the 2nd period.



First career fight for Sieder, only the 3rd fight for Forsberg, but these two went 12 rounds. pic.twitter.com/Luvq6ypisd — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) March 23, 2024

Forsberg and Seider both landed a several punches, with the fight lasting over 20 seconds — an eternity in hockey fights.

Forsberg's last fight came on Feb. 15, 2020 against Brayden Schenn of the St. Louis Blues. His first career fight was against Vancouver Canucks' defenseman Jake Virtanen on March 12, 2016.

While you wouldn't prefer your top offensive player to drop the gloves — let alone be out of action for a full five minutes — the exchange of Forsberg for Seider wasn't the worst exchange for Nashville.

Neither team scored with Forsberg and Seider in the box, so in the end, it didn't matter much on the result of the game. But the fans at Bridgestone Arena, many of which were wearing red, loved the moment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Filip Forsberg fights Moritz Seider: Predators' first bout in 4 years