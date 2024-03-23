Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings live score updates, TV schedule for NHL game

The Nashville Predators can extend their point streak to 17 games in Saturday's matinee game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville extended its point streak to 16 games, a franchise record, with a 3-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Filip Forsberg continued a dynamite March with two goals and an assist in Thursday's win. The 29-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in nine March games. Forsberg is two goals away from his second career 40-goal season and four away from a career-high (42 goals in 2021-22). The Swede is tied for 10th in the NHL with 38 goals.

Follow the live game score updates below with puck drop scheduled for just after 4 p.m. CT Saturday.

Nashville Predators live score updates vs. Detroit Red Wings

What channel is Predators vs. Red Wings today?

TV channel: Bally Sports South

Stream: Bally Sports app, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+ (nationally; blacked out where Bally Sports South is available)

Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+ outside of the Predators' local coverage area, ESPN's subscription streaming service that features more than 1,000 out-of-market games via NHL Power Play as well as exclusively streamed games throughout the season.

Predators vs. Red Wings start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 4 p.m. CT

The Predators face the Detroit Red Wings, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. CT Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Red Wings betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 23

Puck line: Predators -1.5 at +145, Red Wings +1.5 at -175

Total: 6.5 goals

Money line: Red Wings +140, Predators -165

Nashville Predators 2023-24 schedule

All games on Bally Sports South unless listed; All times Central

October

10: at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+ — L, 5-3

12: vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. — W, 3-0

14: at Boston, 6 p.m. — L, 3-2

17: vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. — L, 6-1

19: at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. — W, 4-1

21: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

24: vs. Vancouver, 8:15 p.m. — L 3-2

28: vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 3-2 (OT)

31: at Vancouver, 9 p.m. — L 5-2

November

2: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — L 4-2

4: at Edmonton, 2 p.m., Bally Sports South and NHL Network (nationally) — W 5-2

7: at Calgary, 8 p.m. — L 4-2

9: at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

11: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — L 7-5

14: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — L 3-2

18: vs. Chicago, 1 p.m. — W 4-2

20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.— W 4-3

22: vs. Calgary, 8 p.m. — W 4-2

24: at St. Louis 2 p.m.— W 8-3

26: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.— W 3-2

28: vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.— W 3-2 (OT)

30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.— L 6-1

December

2: vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.— L 4-3

3: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.— W 2-1

5: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.— W 4-3 (SO)

7: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. — W 5-1

9: at Toronto, 6 p.m. — L 4-0

10: at Montreal, 6 p.m. — W 2-1

12: vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. — W 3-2 OT

15: at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 6-5 OT

16: vs. Washington, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

19: vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

21: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.— W 4-2

23: vs. Dallas, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

27: vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. — L 5-2

29: at Detroit, 6 p.m. — L 5-4 OT

30: at Washington, 6 p.m. — W 3-2 SO

January

2: vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. — W 3-0

4: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. — L 6-3

6: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 4-3

9: vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m. — L 5-3

12: at Dallas, 7 p.m. — W 6-3

13: vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. — W 3-1

15: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — L 4-1

18: at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu — W 2-1

20: at Arizona, 2 p.m. — L 3-2

22: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. — L 4-1

25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 3-2

27: at Edmonton, 3 p.m. — L 4-1

29: at Ottawa, 6 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

31: vs. Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. — L 4-2

February

10: vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. — W 5-4 OT

13: vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. — L 4-2

15: vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. — L 9-2

17: at St. Louis, 4 p.m. — W 5-2

20: at Vegas, 9 p.m. — W 5-3

22: at Los Angeles — W 4-1

24: at San Jose, 9 p.m. — W 4-2

25: at Anaheim, 7 p.m. — W 4-2

27: vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. — W 4-1

29: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. — W 6-1

March

2: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. — W 5-1

5: vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

7: vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. — W 4-2

9: at Columbus, 11:30 a.m. — W 2-1

10: at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. — L 4-3 OT

13: at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m. — W 4-2

16: at Seattle, 9 p.m. — W 4-1

19: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. — W 8-2 (40-25-4)

21: at Florida, 6:30 p.m. — W 3-0 (41-25-4)

23: vs. Detroit, 4 p.m.

26: vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

28: at Arizona, 9 p.m.

30: at Colorado, 5 p.m.

April

2: vs. Boston, 7 p,m,

4: vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN+ and Hulu

6: at N.Y Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

7: at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

9: vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

12: at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

13: vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

15: at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

