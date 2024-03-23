NASCAR Xfinity results at COTA: Kyle Larson wins in double overtime

Kyle Larson has taken the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory lane for the first time after winning at Circuit of the Americas in double overtime.

Austin Hill finished second. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top five. Shane van Gisbergen crossed the finish line second but received a 30-second penalty for cutting the course. He was credited with a 28th-place finish.

Van Gisbergen had a two-second lead over the field with four laps remaining but NASCAR threw the caution. Ed Jones was idle on the side of the track as fluid leaked from the bottom of his No. 24 Toyota.

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Friday 5: Who can emerge as a superstar in NASCAR’s era of parity?

There have been 25 different winners in 77 points races in the Next Gen era.

The caution set up an overtime attempt with van Gisbergen and Allmendinger on first two inside rows. Ty Gibbs was on the outside with Parker Kligerman behind him.

Van Gisbergen was able to keep the lead on a hectic overtime restart but he did not take the white flag before the caution flew once again. A big crash collected Riley Herbst, Ryan Ellis and Leland Honeyman Jr.

Hill used the second overtime restart to take the lead by shoving van Gisbergen out of the way. Van Gisbergen chased Hill back down and moved him but it was Larson who took advantage. He passed van Gisbergen and Hill on the final lap. Larson went on to win for the 15th time in Xfinity.

Stage 1 winner: Parker Kligerman

Stage 2 winner: Riley Herbst

Who had a good race: Kyle Larson started the race from the rear of the field after the team replaced a cracked rotor. He gave up fifth place ahead of the first overtime to stop for tires. Larson worked his way back through the field and won in double overtime. ... Parker Kligerman won his first stage of the season and finished a season-best fifth. ... John Hunter Nemechek overcame multiple penalties and starting from the rear of the field to deliver a fourth-place finish.

Who had a bad race: Sheldon Creed went to the garage on Lap 6 with voltage issues. The team changed the alternator but he spent the race multiple laps behind the leaders. ... Josh Williams started from the rear of the field after a driver change. He received a penalty for cutting the esses and then sped on pit road. He went to the garage in stage 2 with an overheating car. ... AJ Allmendinger started second and led 20 laps. He received a penalty for cutting the esses in the first overtime attempt. He finished 10th. ... Shane van Gisbergen led 20 laps, tied for the second-most. He missed out on the win and received a 30-second penalty for cutting the esses.

Next: The Xfinity Series schedule continues Saturday, March 30, at Richmond Raceway.