NASCAR Xfinity, Cup weekend schedule for Richmond Raceway

Two of the national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Xfinity teams continue their season Saturday with a packed day of practice, qualifying and racing at the .75-mile Virginia track. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday in preparation for Sunday's primetime race.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams are also in action Friday at Richmond.

Chandler Smith won last season's Xfinity race at Richmond. Kyle Larson won last season's spring Cup race at Richmond.

Richmond Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees and a 4% chance of rain.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 71 degrees. A high of 65 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: A high of 70 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, March 29

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

12 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. — Modified Tour practice one (No TV)

2 - 2:30 p.m. — Modified Tour practice two (No TV)

4:30 – 5 p.m. — Modified Tour qualifying (No TV)

6:30 p.m. — Modified Tour race (150 laps, 112.5 miles; FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, March 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

6:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:35 - 8:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

9:05 - 10 a.m.— Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

10:35 - 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity