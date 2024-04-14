Who won NASCAR Cup race in Texas? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results
Chase Elliott broke a winless streak dating back to 2022 with a win in overtime in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Elliott had to endure several late-race restarts, outdueling Denny Hamlin (who crashed in one overtime sequence) and Ross Chastain to earn his first victory in 42 races.
There were 16 cautions, which tied a track record. The final came on the white flag lap, when William Byron turned Ross Chastain down the backstretch while battling for second.
Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.
INSTANT: Chase Elliott snaps NASCAR Cup Series winless streak with victory at Texas Motor Speedway
RACE RECAP: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Who won the NASCAR Texas race? Winner, race results for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race
The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in Texas: Chase Elliott is winner Sunday