Who won NASCAR Cup race in Texas? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results

Chase Elliott broke a winless streak dating back to 2022 with a win in overtime in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott had to endure several late-race restarts, outdueling Denny Hamlin (who crashed in one overtime sequence) and Ross Chastain to earn his first victory in 42 races.

There were 16 cautions, which tied a track record. The final came on the white flag lap, when William Byron turned Ross Chastain down the backstretch while battling for second.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

