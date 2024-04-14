Advertisement

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Texas? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

Chase Elliott broke a winless streak dating back to 2022 with a win in overtime in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott had to endure several late-race restarts, outdueling Denny Hamlin (who crashed in one overtime sequence) and Ross Chastain to earn his first victory in 42 races.

There were 16 cautions, which tied a track record. The final came on the white flag lap, when William Byron turned Ross Chastain down the backstretch while battling for second.

Here are the full unofficial results for Sunday's race, with NASCAR still sorting out the final running order at the time of the final caution.

INSTANT: Chase Elliott snaps NASCAR Cup Series winless streak with victory at Texas Motor Speedway

RACE RECAP: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Who won the NASCAR Texas race? Winner, race results for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race

The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  5. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  6. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  7. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  8. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  9. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  10. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  12. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  13. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  14. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  16. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  17. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  19. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  20. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  22. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  24. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  25. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  26. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  28. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  30. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  31. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  32. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  33. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

  35. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  36. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  37. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  38. Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup results in Texas: Chase Elliott is winner Sunday