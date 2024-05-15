The NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open are set to invade North Wilkesboro. Here's what to know.

A new year, a new NASCAR All-Star Race weekend and inevitably, a new set of rules and qualification processes to sort out.

Well, no worries. We've got you covered.

The NASCAR Cup Series hit the halfway mark of the regular season with a thriller in Darlington last week and this weekend, it's time for a little fun. For the second year in a row, the All-Star Race will be held at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson won last year's event.

The Cup Series won't be the only cars on the track at North Wilkesboro this weekend however and as always, there's a myriad of events connected with the All-Star Race to keep track of.

So, let's dive in with everything you need to know before tuning in this weekend.

Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?

Like last year, this year's All-Star Race is at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, N.C.

When is the NASCAR All-Star Race?

Coverage for the All-Star Race is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday night on FS1.

What is the format for the NASCAR All-Star Race?

The NASCAR All-Star Race is set for 200 laps this year. A mandatory caution will wave at the halfway mark with teams required to pit and take four tires at that time. Another caution is set for Lap 150.

Who's in the All-Star Race?

The All-Star Race is comprised of drivers who won a race last year, have won a past All-Star Race, or are a past points champion. A total of 18 drivers fit the bill, however Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Chicago Street Race last season, will not run on Sunday night as Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing each declined to field a car for him.

The 17 drivers that are officially into Sunday night's All-Star Race are: Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse and Daniel Suarez.

All-Star Race qualifying format: How does it work?

Qualifying will be held on Friday night with drivers turning in a lap, ducking onto pit road for a four-tire change and then finishing out the second lap. Those combined times will set the field for a pair of 60-lap heat races on Saturday evening. The first heat will determine the order of the inside row for Sunday's All-Star Race with the second heat setting the outside row.

The team that executes the quickest penalty free pit stop will also be named winner of the Pit Crew Challenge.

What is the NASCAR All-Star Open?

The NASCAR Open is a 100-lap race set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. featuring drivers not already qualified into Sunday night's main event. The top two finishers from the Open will earn entry into the All-Star Race.

Who's in the NASCAR All-Star Open?

There are 20 drivers entered into the All-Star Open. They are: Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Josh Berry, Corey LaJoie, Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Harrison Burton, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Ty Gibbs, Timmy Hill, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar.

What is the NASCAR fan vote?

The 20th and finally participant in Sunday's All Star Race will be determined via fan vote among the drivers that aren't already qualified and didn't finish in the top two of the All-Star Open.

How do I vote in the NASCAR All-Star fan vote?

Fans can vote at www.nascar.com/fanvote with the winner being announced shortly before Sunday night's All-Star Race.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

In addition to the Cup Series All-Star festivities, the Craftsman Truck Series will run a points-paying race at North Wilkesboro this weekend. The Wright Band 250 is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

NASCAR weekend schedule

Friday, May 17

3 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

4: Cup Series qualifying entry/exit practice (FS1)

4:35: Cup Series practice (FS1)

5:40: Cup Series, All-Star Open qualifying (FS1)

6:20: Cup Series, All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (FS1)

Saturday, May 18

10:35 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series, Wright Band 250 (FS1)

5:20: Cup Series, All-Star Race Heat 1 (FS1)

6:15: Cup Series, All-Star Race Heat 2 (FS1)

Sunday, May 19

5:30 p.m.: Cup Series, All-Star Open (FS1)

8: Cup Series, All-Star Race (FS1)

