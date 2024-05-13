NASCAR Speed Freaks: More to come from Brad Keselowski; Joey Logano next to win?

Does Brad Keselowski become a championship contender now?

KEN'S CALL: Frankly, I wouldn't be surprised if he wins two three times this year, including a plate race. But when the RFK team contends for a Cup title, I think it'll be Chris Buescher doing the contending.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I feel like everybody is a championship contender until they're not. Brad is plenty capable, just like 17 other drivers. But somebody has to figure out whatever code Team Penske has regarding the final four races of the year.

Brad Keselowski remembered how to get to Victory Lane.

Who's next to end a winless streak in NASCAR

KEN'S CALL: There are several guys, like Truex and Logano, whose streaks are longer than they'd like yet nowhere nearthe length of Kez's snapped winless skid. But I'll go a different direction and say Ty Gibbs, who hasn't won a Cup race since .... ever.

Career best finish for @TyGibbs at Darlington, coming home 2nd.



He says the 6 had a clean air advantage despite being slower in the closing laps. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/E97kTLb4WQ — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) May 12, 2024

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Like that pick. I think you're probably right with Truex or Logano but I'll also go a different way and pick Chase Briscoe. Those SHR cars have shown some speed, he finished fifth on Sunday and I think he's due to put his 84-race skid on ice.

