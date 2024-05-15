Does Kyle Larson stay up top in this angry mob? | NASCAR Top 10 Drivers

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell ... those are the guys who should be fussing and fuming.

You'd think the fellas in our weekly Top-10 assembly would all get along, considering things are going OK for them at this point in the season.

But we might need to hire a bouncer after what we saw at Darlington heading into this weekend at North Wilkesboro.

Ryan Blaney is angry at William Byron. Chris Buescher is flat-out PO'd at Tyler Reddick for stealing his sticker and giving it to Brad Keselowski.

Even the guy atop our rankings had it rough. Not many guys earn a Darlington Stripe on the driver's side of the car.

NASCAR QNA After Darlington, Chris Buescher needs a sticker, Tyler Reddick needs a razor

During his double-dipping Month of May, can Kyle Larson win a second straight All Star Race?

Kyle Larson

Double-dipping at Indy starts this week

Few can get a Darlington Stripe on both sides of the car. That's why Kyle Larson's so good. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HyOgvOnDif — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 12, 2024

Denny Hamlin

Last three finishes: 1st, 5th, 4th

Chase Elliott

Daddy Bill was 0-for-28 at North Wilkesboro

William Byron

Should keep his eyes peeled for Ryan Blaney this weekend

Tyler Reddick

Owes Chris Buescher a Carvel Cookie Puss cake

Brad Keselowski

Remembered how to do a burnout and how to find Victory Lane

Martin Truex Jr.

Winless streak at 29

Alex Bowman

Still popping out top-10s like Conway Twitty

Chris Buescher

“I want a sticker!”

Ryan Blaney

Carrying some anger to the bullring this week

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Power Rankings: Is Kyle Larson still atop this angry mob?