Does Kyle Larson stay up top in this angry mob? | NASCAR Top 10 Drivers
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell ... those are the guys who should be fussing and fuming.
You'd think the fellas in our weekly Top-10 assembly would all get along, considering things are going OK for them at this point in the season.
But we might need to hire a bouncer after what we saw at Darlington heading into this weekend at North Wilkesboro.
Ryan Blaney is angry at William Byron. Chris Buescher is flat-out PO'd at Tyler Reddick for stealing his sticker and giving it to Brad Keselowski.
Even the guy atop our rankings had it rough. Not many guys earn a Darlington Stripe on the driver's side of the car.
NASCAR QNA After Darlington, Chris Buescher needs a sticker, Tyler Reddick needs a razor
Kyle Larson
Double-dipping at Indy starts this week
Few can get a Darlington Stripe on both sides of the car. That's why Kyle Larson's so good. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HyOgvOnDif
— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 12, 2024
Denny Hamlin
Last three finishes: 1st, 5th, 4th
Chase Elliott
Daddy Bill was 0-for-28 at North Wilkesboro
William Byron
Ryan Blaney isn't happy pic.twitter.com/UkxwyuOCuu
— Skewcar (@Skewcar) May 12, 2024
Should keep his eyes peeled for Ryan Blaney this weekend
Tyler Reddick
Owes Chris Buescher a Carvel Cookie Puss cake
Brad Keselowski
Remembered how to do a burnout and how to find Victory Lane
Martin Truex Jr.
Winless streak at 29
Alex Bowman
Still popping out top-10s like Conway Twitty
Chris Buescher
A very frustrated @Chris_Buescher talks to @TylerReddick. pic.twitter.com/uu9Xdr4iE8
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2024
“I want a sticker!”
Ryan Blaney
Carrying some anger to the bullring this week
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Power Rankings: Is Kyle Larson still atop this angry mob?