NASCAR qualifying results: The starting grid for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington on Sunday

With the NASCAR Gen-7 car, qualifying is of the utmost importance.

That could be especially true at a narrow track like Darlington.

Tyler Reddick took the pole during qualifying on Saturday afternoon, edging out Brad Keselowski with Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs and William Byron rounding out the top five.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are atop the odds board with Hamlin the active leader in wins at the Track too Tough to Tame with four. Coverage for Sunday's race is set to start on FS1 at 3 p.m.

Here's a look at the starting lineup:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race past the Goodyear signs at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR starting lineup tomorrow

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

