NASCAR releases names of first 18 drivers locked into All-Star Race

In rolling out the format for next month’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, it was also revealed there are 18 drivers already locked into the event.

To be eligible for the event, a driver must have: won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024, won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time, or won a Cup Series championship and compete full-time.

Those locked in are:

AJ Allmendinger

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daniel Suarez

Martin Truex Jr.

Shane van Gisbergen (main image)

There will be two drivers (the top two finishers) who advance from the All-Star Open. A third driver will come from the fan vote, which is now open.

With three races left before the All-Star Race, a new race winner in any of those events would lock into the All-Star Race. The three races are Dover, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway.

Kyle Larson won the 2023 All-Star Race, which was held at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time. North Wilkesboro Speedway has since been repaved.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on May 19.

