NASCAR releases names of first 18 drivers locked into All-Star Race

Kelly Crandall
·1 min read

In rolling out the format for next month’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, it was also revealed there are 18 drivers already locked into the event.

To be eligible for the event, a driver must have: won a Cup Series race in 2023 or 2024, won a NASCAR All-Star Race and compete full-time, or won a Cup Series championship and compete full-time.

Those locked in are:

  • AJ Allmendinger

  • Christopher Bell

  • Ryan Blaney

  • Chris Buescher

  • Kyle Busch

  • William Byron

  • Ross Chastain

  • Chase Elliott

  • Denny Hamlin

  • Brad Keselowski

  • Kyle Larson

  • Joey Logano

  • Michael McDowell

  • Tyler Reddick

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  • Daniel Suarez

  • Martin Truex Jr.

  • Shane van Gisbergen (main image)

There will be two drivers (the top two finishers) who advance from the All-Star Open. A third driver will come from the fan vote, which is now open.

With three races left before the All-Star Race, a new race winner in any of those events would lock into the All-Star Race. The three races are Dover, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway.

Kyle Larson won the 2023 All-Star Race, which was held at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time. North Wilkesboro Speedway has since been repaved.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be held on May 19.

Story originally appeared on Racer