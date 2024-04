NASCAR qualifying results: Starting grid for the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega

When it comes to NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega, there's just no telling how the field may finish.

But as of Saturday morning, we at least know how they'll start.

Michael McDowell took the poll with a qualifying time of 52.609 seconds to put his No. 34 out front. He also started first in the last superspeedway race at Atlanta. Also, of note, Kyle Larson failed inspection and was not permitted to qualify. He will start in the back.

Sunday's Cup Series race, the Geico 500, is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will air on Fox. The Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 was scheduled for a green flag at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's a look at Sunday's starting grid:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race through Turn 2 during the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 1, 2023.

NASCAR Cup qualifying today

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet Cody Ware, No. 15 Ford Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet (did not qualify)

