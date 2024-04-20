NASCAR champ Dale Jarrett inducted into Daytona-based Hall of Fame; Miguel Duhamel too

Dale Jarrett built a great NASCAR career by following his dad’s tire tracks.

From NASCAR champ to NASCAR Hall of Famer to NASCAR broadcaster, Ned Jarrett paved the way and Dale followed each path.

Now, Dale is following his father into another level of the motorsports hierarchy. He is one of seven new inductees who will make up the Class of 2025 in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

The Daytona Beach-based Hall announced the new class this weekend at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Jarrett’s co-inductees: Skip Barber (sports cars), Miguel Duhamel (motorcycle), Carl Haas (open-wheel owner), Ed Iskenderian (hot-rods), Tony Schumacher (drag racing) and Bill Stroppe (off-road).

Dale Jarrett with dad Ned after winning the 1996 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

Jarrett was best known for his 1999 Cup Series championship and his three Daytona 500 victories in 1993, 1996 and 2000. He was 34 before winning his first Cup Series race and would win 32 over the next 14 years.

His best stretch came with Robert Yates Racing from 1996-2002, when he won 26 races and his championship. Along with his three Daytona wins, he won several other marquee races — two Brickyard 400s, a Coca-Cola 600, and three Busch Clashes.

His Daytona victory tally also includes a 125-mile qualifying race in 1997, the 1999 IROC race, and the 1999 Pepsi 400.

Jarrett will enter the Motorsports Hall one year after another NASCAR Hall of Famer, seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson.

Ned and Dale Jarrett are just the latest father-son duo to enter the Motorsports Hall. Among the others: Bobby and Davey Allison, Mario and Michael Andretti, Buck and Buddy Baker, Lee and Richard Petty, Al Unser and Al Jr., and Bill France and Bill Jr.

Legend and Champion Miguel Duhamel with his '95 #RC45 race bike competing in the AMA Superbike series. #Honda #tbt pic.twitter.com/kLb5QFxeGk — Honda Powersports (@HondaPowersprts) December 17, 2015

Jarrett isn’t the only new Hall of Famer who built a big part of his portfolio at Daytona. Duhamel, who banked 86 overall AMA victories and several championships, won five Daytona 200s between 1991-2005.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America relocated to Daytona Beach from Michigan in 2016. It’s located in the motorsports museum inside the “tickets and tours” building outside Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

