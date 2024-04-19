Is there a NASCAR race today? A NASCAR TV schedule for Talladega this weekend

After ending a 42-race winless streak last week, can Chase Elliott really rip off back-to-back NASCAR wins?

The statistics certainly say it's possible. But then again, when it comes to Talladega, just about anything is.

The biggest, baddest, fastest tri-oval in all the land will host Cup, Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series events this weekend. The tripleheader begins with an ARCA practice on Friday afternoon and concludes with the Cup Series Geico 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Elliott certainly gave fans a thrill at Texas last week, getting to Victory Lane for the first time since ... the fall race at Talladega in 2022. Elliott has the best average finish among all active drivers to have made more than two starts at 13.6.

So, can Elliott string wins together? Here's how to watch and find out:

Oct 2, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) leads the field during the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR TV Schedule this week

Friday, April 19

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice, (no TV)

5:30: Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

Saturday, April 20

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, FS1

4: Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300, Fox

Sunday, April 21

3 p.m.: Cup Series, Geico 500, Fox

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV this week: Cup, Xfinity, ARCA Series Talladega schedule