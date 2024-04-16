NASCAR QNA: Chase Elliott finally wins, but labor unrest is in NASCAR's future

Is Chase Elliott’s win the medicine NASCAR fans needed?

It sure is tempting to say yes, considering what happened (or didn’t happen, such as PASSING) at Martinsville and Richmond the previous two weeks.

Having Dawsonville’s Favorite Son (literally, by the way) remembering the smell of champagne is definitely not a bad thing or even a meh thing. Well, OK, maybe a little bit meh.

Fourteen cautions for incidents? Counting stage breaks, 16 cautions for 72 laps, which is over a quarter of the race? A win is a win, but it has the kinda-sorta feel of Musical Chairs with Chase at the head of the table when the music stopped.

Crew Chief Alan Gustafson (left) and Chase Elliott celebrated a long-awaited victory Sunday in Fort Worth.

Is that a real labor issue I’m smelling in NASCAR?

It’s been a few weeks since the ongoing negotiations were mentioned, but someone mentioned it to Owner/Driver Jimmie Johnson at Texas, and he didn’t exactly sound upbeat about a new agreement between teams and NASCAR.

“I think it’s going to come down to deep in the year,” he told NBC Sports. “If you look at how much time is left, we’re just getting into the eighth inning, maybe ninth inning of what really needs to happen in negotiations for all parties.”

Eighth or ninth inning? Jimmie ever watched a ballgame.

In the eighth or ninth, it's time to ring the bullpen and bring in the closer. Can’t really say what’s at stake because this is all new to NASCAR.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR QNA: Chase Elliott wins, Jimmie Johnson warns; trouble ahead?