NASCAR Modified Tour race at Langley Speedway moves to August

NASCAR and Langley Speedway announced Tuesday that the 2022 race date for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 27.

The move from April to August preserves a Virginia bonus program for the series‘ three races in the Commonwealth state — Richmond Raceway (April 1), Langley and the season-finale at Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 27).

“We are excited to bring back a bonus program connected to our three races during the 2022 season that will take place in the state of Virginia — Langley, Martinsville and Richmond,” said Jimmy Wilson, senior director of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “After learning of spring schedule conflicts in North Carolina and Virginia, we decided to move the Langley race to August. It is important to us that all modified drivers who wish to take advantage of the program are available to race in all three races.”

Langley now falls between Thompson Speedway (Aug. 17) and Oswego Speedway (Sept. 3) on the schedule, adding another key stop as the season hits its fall homestretch.

The trip to historic Langley Speedway marks the first Modified Tour race at the facility since 2018, and only the third in series history.

The previous two Whelen Modified Tour events at Langley were won by Timmy Solomito (2017) and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (2018).

The .397-mile track also hosted eight NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races from 2010-2015.