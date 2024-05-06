NASCAR great finishes | Where does Kyle Larson's Kansas drama rank all-time?

Where does the Kansas finish rank on your all-time list?

KEN'S CALL: While obviously the closest — the record book says so! — I've still never seen a more prototypical "NASCAR-style finish" than Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch delivering haymakers at the end of Darlington's spring race in 2003. Kansas might be next on my list, however. Especially when you consider the human drama for Chris Buescher, whose No. 17 was actually atop the scoring pylon after he crossed the stripe.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: It's still tough to beat Hamlin/Truex Jr. in the 2016 Daytona 500, what with it being the sport's biggest race and all. But I'm also probably trying too hard not to be a prisoner of the moment. Maybe the better question is, where does this rank on the all-time race list, because Sunday's was a dandy from start to finish.

NASCAR POLL Kyle Larson just won in the closest NASCAR finish in history. Or did he? You tell us!

Win by a mile or win by an inch, either way, Kyle Larson is accustomed to celebrating.

Was Kansas a sign of a big month ahead for Kyle Larson?

KEN'S CALL: Any month could be big when you're Kyle Larson in a Hendrick car. But when Indy arrives at month's end, let's hope he doesn't attempt exchanges of sheet metal at the Brickyard. That gets ugly in a hurry.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I feel like Kyle Larson's had a big decade. I'll say this, I think we see the Larson vs. Hamlin rivalry taken to a new level in the coming weeks. They're clearly the class of the field week in and week out and these are good tracks for both of them.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ranking the Kyle Larson Kansas photo finish | NASCAR Speed Freaks