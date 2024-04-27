Has Daytona International Speedway survived the NASCAR scoring pylon controversy? We investigated.

DAYTONA BEACH — Remember a couple weeks back and all the hullabaloo over scoring pylons disappearing at NASCAR tracks?

Two weeks back at Texas, it didn’t take long for fans to realize something was missing inside the track.

Hmmm. There’s probably a reason, most folks assumed, and hopefully a replacement coming soon.

Then came the next week at Talladega, where, again, there was no scoring pylon to be found.

Conspiracy? Or just weird coincidence?

Either way, while it might not reach the level of being un-American, it surely assaults the senses for any racetrack regular. No scoring pylon at a race? Might as well take down the inning-by-inning scoreboard at ballparks.

Daytona's new LED scoring trilons were installed prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August, 2022.

And you had to wonder, how far will this go? Any chance we’ll go to NASCAR’s mothership — Daytona International Speedway — in August or next February and not see scoring pylons?

Well, calm down. So far, so good for Daytona’s two scoring pylons, and don’t look for them to come down anytime soon.

They’re only two years old, for one thing.

And for another, they’re not pylons, but trilons, three-sided info boards erected in the summer of 2022. A visit to the Speedway this week confirmed their ongoing existence.

And since you’re obviously interested, let’s go to the Daytona FAQs to learn about those two py … ooops … trilons.

A visit this week during the Speedway's "Jeep Week" festivities including a sighting of both Daytona scoring trilons, including the one on the left on the Turn 1 side of the track.

∎ Each leaderboard panel has 737.28 square-feet of LEDs

∎ Leaderboards will be integrated with live NASCAR Timing and Scoring feeds to allow for fans to track their favorite driver

∎ Color Capacity is 281 trillion colors

∎ Each leaderboard has a total of 2,211.84 square-feet of active LED

∎ Each LED module measures 14.4 x 14.4 inches

∎ Total number of LED modules for each side of the leaderboard is 512

∎ Each three-sided leaderboard has a total of 1,536 total LED modules

∎ LED Lifetime is 100,000 hours

∎ 256 levels of dimming capabilities

∎ Ability to play separate and/or different content on each side of any of the leaderboards simultaneously

∎ Total weight of the LED Panels per leaderboard is 19,968 lbs.

∎ Content can be displayed in static or motion formats.

Yep, a step or two advanced beyond the Fenway Park score

