NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series continue the 2024 season with Sunday's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, one of the most unique tracks on the schedule.
Kyle Busch is on the pole for Sunday's race. Saturday's practice session included two crashes, including a very hard hit by Kaz Grala coming off of Turn 4. The qualifying session that followed included a spin by Christopher Bell, who suffered rear-end damage.
Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Wurth 400.
NASCAR Dover TV schedule, start time for Wurth 400
Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 28 (prerace coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday)
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile oval) in Dover, Delaware
Length: 400 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: PRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Wurth 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Wurth 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 5
9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 6
11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 7
13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
14. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 9
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 13
25. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 15
29. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 16
31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32. Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 17
33. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 18
35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
