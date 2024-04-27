NASCAR Cup Series at Dover: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series continue the 2024 season with Sunday's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, one of the most unique tracks on the schedule.

Kyle Busch is on the pole for Sunday's race. Saturday's practice session included two crashes, including a very hard hit by Kaz Grala coming off of Turn 4. The qualifying session that followed included a spin by Christopher Bell, who suffered rear-end damage.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Wurth 400.

NASCAR Dover TV schedule, start time for Wurth 400

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 28 (prerace coverage begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile oval) in Dover, Delaware

Length: 400 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 120 laps, 130 laps, 150 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

Wurth 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 5

9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

12. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

14. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 9

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 13

25. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 15

29. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 16

31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32. Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 17

33. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 18

35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR at Dover: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup race