Mutual interest reported between former Wisconsin G Connor Essegian and a Big Ten rival

There is mutual interest between now-former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian and Michigan, according to a report from 247Sports’ Davis Moseley.

The young guard entered the transfer portal Sunday evening after a quiet second season with the Badgers. He averaged just 3.2 points in 7.3 minutes per game in 2023-24, down from 11.7 points in 27.4 minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23.

Essegian transferring isn’t entirely surprising, as it would have been tough for him to crack Wisconsin’s guard rotation in 2024-25 with Chucky Hepburn, John Blackwell, Max Klesmit and A.J. Storr all likely set to return.

A potential transfer to Michigan would certainly be an interesting twist in Essegian’s relationship with the Wisconsin faithful. He remains a fan favorite even with the decision to transfer, though landing at Michigan could change things.

The Wolverines are working to rebuild their program after firing Juwan Howard after an 8-24 season. Former Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May was recently hired, an appears to already be doing work in the portal.

